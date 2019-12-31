Hodgson rules out Zaha exit

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says the club has no intention of selling Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window.

Zaha attempted to force a move in the summer and was linked with the likes of Arsenal and Everton.

It is thought the forward will be allowed to depart if a club who can offer Champions League football come calling, although that may not apply in the mid-season window.

Chelsea have also been mentioned as possible suitors and they are no longer under a transfer embargo.

Hodgson accepts there may well be interest in Zaha and says the club would have to consider an offer if it did meet their valuation, but he insists, as it stands, Palace intend to keep hold of the Ivory Coast international.

“Wilf is not for sale, so basically I don’t need assurances. We aren’t trying to sell Wilfried Zaha, we want to keep Wilfried Zaha,” said Hodgson.

“What assurance can people give? I have the assurance there is no one in the club that wants to sell Wilfried Zaha.

“But of course you never know where bids are going to come from and I suppose every time there is a serious bid for one of your players the board of directors needs to take it seriously. It’s certainly not something we’re looking for.”

Zaha is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2023 and the club are believed to value the 27-year-old at around £80million.

If Palace do manage to resist all offers in the winter window they may still be forced to cash in at the end of the season, especially if a club who have qualified for the Champions League do come calling.

The forward may have offers from Europe as well as the Premier League. German outfit Borussia Dortmund have been linked in the past and could reignite their interest if they end up selling England international Jadon Sancho.