Palace keen on Scottish winger again as club prepare to part ways

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to follow up on their long-term interest by making a bid for Dundee United winger Scott Banks this month.

The Daily Record claim Palace tried to sign teenage starlet Banks in the last transfer window but couldn’t agree a fee with the Tannadice club.

The newspaper also states that the Eagles are aware of rival interest from fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester City, who ‘are also watching the situation closely’.

A fee of just £200,000 could be enough to secure a deal for the 18-year-old because he is now entering the final five months of his existing deal with the Terrors.

As he is unlikely to be a candidate for first-team action straight away, there is a good case for the Eagles to sit back and wait to sign him under freedom of contract in the summer.

But the report claims Palace will try and get him sooner – even though it makes little sense.

It would be beneficial to Dundee United to get a fee for him after failing to persuade Banks to sign a new contract.

They are trying to strengthen their own squad in the January transfer window as they look to seal the Championship title and a return to the Premiership.

And the player himself might also be happy to move on now after seemingly being frozen out of the picture at Tannadice.

The Linlithgow-born player has not seen any first-team action since he knocked back a new contract in August.

He impressed on loan at Scottish League Two outfit Clyde last season with one goal and three assists in 12 appearances.

Meanwhile, reports earlier this week claimed an Eagles scout watched prolific Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland at the weekend.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 18 Championship appearances this term, was not on the scoresheet in his side’s 1-0 win over Queen of the South at Palmerston on Saturday.