Palace bolster attacking options after nabbing Everton striker Tosun

Crystal Palace have reinforced their forward department after confirming the signing of Everton's Cenk Tosun on loan until the end of the campaign.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been desperate to bring in additions before the January transfer window closes and the club have been able to acquire the services of Tosun until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Turkey international has struggled to make an impact since joining Everton in January 2018 after being signed by then manager Sam Allardyce, scoring nine goals from 44 Premier League appearances.

He has slipped down the pecking order at Goodison Park this season and the 28-year-old didn’t make a single appearance under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, who replaced Marco Silva on December 21.

A temporary switch to Selhurst Park could be exactly what Tosun needs to kick-start his career and Hodgson has confirmed the striker is in contention to be included in Palace’s squad for the home clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

“Cenk has been heavily scouted by the club. We’re very pleased to have him with us and know the qualities he can bring to the squad,” he said at a press conference. “He is in contention to be in tomorrow’s squad.

“I’m very grateful for Everton to allow this to be done in time. It’s important as we still have eight players missing.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish also expressed his delight at the signing, saying: “We’re delighted to have secured Cenk’s services for the remainder of this season.

“Cenk has a proven record as a goalscorer and we’ve admired him for some time, so I’m very pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace.”

Palace have only scored 19 league goals this season – the second-lowest amount in the division – and they will be hoping the addition of Tosun can help them in the second half of the campaign.

The Eagles are sitting ninth in the table heading into the weekend’s fixtures, eight points clear of the relegation zone and just three behind fifth-placed Manchester United.