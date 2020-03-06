Hodgson pens contract extension at Palace

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has chosen to prolong his stay at Selhurst Park after signing a one-year contract extension at the club.

Former England boss Hodgson came to the helm in South London early in the 2017/18 campaign, maintaining the Eagles’ Premier League status at the end of the season despite a disastrous start under previous incumbent Frank de Boer.

The 72-year-old, who is the oldest manager in Premier League history, has helped guide Palace to 12th in the standings this term and the club are nine points clear of the relegation zone heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

✍ Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2021!#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 6, 2020

Speaking to the club’s website after signing his deal, Hodgson said: “I am delighted that the club and I have reached agreement to extend my contract. I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two and a half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future.”

Hodgson has a wealth of managerial experience to his name having started out as a coach with Swedish outfit Halmstad back in 1976. In 1994, he took the Switzerland national team to their first major tournament in 28 years following qualification for the World Cup in the USA, before reaching a UEFA Cup final with Inter Milan just three years later.

He made his first foray into Premier League management with Blackburn in 1997 and returned to guide Fulham to the Europa League final in 2010.

Watford are next up for Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are battling against relegation and will be on the hunt for valuable points on the road. Nigel Pearson’s side beat Liverpool 3-0 last time out, while the two sides played out a 0-0 stalemate at Vicarage Road on December 7.

The Eagles have won their last two matches heading into the contest, recording 1-0 victories against Newcastle United and Brighton, and another three points would put Palace to within just one point of that magical 40-point mark, which has often proved enough for Premier League survival.