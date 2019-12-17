Everton dismiss managerial rumours but hold talks

Everton

Everton say that no contract offer has been made to any potential new manager and the hot seat at Goodison Park, still remains vacant.

The Toffees are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Marco Silva and speculation over the vacant position is starting to hot up.

Carlo Ancelotti has been strongly linked with the role, although reports he was on Merseyside on Monday to hold talks with the club, are now said to be wide of the mark.

The Italian, who won the league and cup double with Chelsea, was sacked by Napoli last week, and would no doubt be a top appointment for the club and one that would excite the fans.

However, following all the rumours, Everton have made the move to issue an update to clarify the latest situation.

Blues officials have held meetings and talks with a number of candidates, but as things stand, the job is still up for grabs.

Blues officials have held meetings and talks with a number of candidates, but as things stand, the job is still up for grabs.

“We can confirm that thus far no contract offer has been made and no candidate has chosen to withdraw from the process,” the club said late on Monday night. “While the club is keen to confirm a new permanent manager as soon as possible, the only important duty is that the right appointment is made.

“While our process continues, Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager and will take charge of the side for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.”

Following the sacking of Silva on December 5, Ferguson has been in charge for the club’s last two Premier League matches – a 3-1 home win over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

Former Everton striker Ferguson has distanced himself from taking the job on a permanent basis, but he will be in charge for a third successive match with the visit of the Foxes.