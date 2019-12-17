Ferguson keeps focus on cup clash

Duncan Ferguson is keeping Everton's focus on Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Leicester despite talk of Carlo Ancelotti being appointed as manager.

Former Everton forward Ferguson was named as the temporary successor to Marco Silva earlier this month and he has certainly galvanised players and supporters alike at Goodison Park.

A victory over Chelsea in his first match at the helm was quickly followed by Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford – the latter result achieved despite Ferguson having to deal with a whole host of injury problems.

Those results appeared to throw the 47-year-old into the running to be handed the job on a permanent basis and he will definitely still be in the dugout against Leicester on Wednesday, although it has since emerged that experienced Italian manager Ancelotti is on the verge of taking over.

Ancelotti, who boasts the likes of AC Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea on his managerial CV, has reportedly agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract on Merseyside and he could be in attendance for Wednesday’s cup showdown.

Ferguson would not be drawn on talk of Ancelotti on Tuesday and he is instead keeping the focus on Leicester, as Everton look to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time in 32 years.

“It is a quick turnover but when you get a few results, everybody is happy and looking forward to the next match and that’s what the players are prepared for – to go again on Wednesday,” Ferguson told evertontv.

“Leicester are a great team, very strong in the transition, and they’re going to be a really tough test. They’re undefeated in 10 games, so it’s going to be a big ask.

“But we’re at Goodison, we’re at the fortress, and we need to make it a bear pit.”

Wednesday’s match is likely to be Ferguson’s last game in temporary charge, although the Scot, who racked up over 270 appearances for Everton as a player, is expected to remain part of the coaching team at Goodison Park.