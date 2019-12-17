Master or apprentice? Who is the best option? Arteta or Ancelotti?

It looks as though Carlo Ancelotti could be heading to Everton and Mikel Arteta to Arsenal, but who would be getting the better deal?

Nothing has been confirmed as yet and things can change quickly, but if reports are to be believed, then the above scenario has a very good chance of panning out. So who should be happier, Everton or Arsenal supporters?

It could quite easily have gone the other way as well. Arteta, who has strong connections to both clubs, heading to Goodison Park and Ancelotti the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal it would appear are well down the line in appointing Arteta following late night talks on Monday, while the Toffees are pursuing Ancelotti and hope to get a deal done quickly.

From a been there, done it, worn the t-shirt perspective, Ancelotti is streets ahead of Arteta. What hasn’t he won?

Whoever appoints Ancelotti is getting a top class coach who has done it at the very top of the game in England, Italy, France and Germany, winning League titles and Champions League titles galore. His CV is one of the most impressive out there.

The only question that could be raised is, has he still got it? Napoli qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League before he was sacked, but they were struggling in Serie A and way off the pace in the title race. This after running Juventus close last season.

There is also a question mark over whether he would be the right choice for Everton. He is not a fire fighter and a manager that is known for pulling clubs away from a relegation zone. It would be new territory.

Arteta lacks the experience, and Arsenal fans may have concerns over whether he is the right man for the job at this time. It would be a gamble no doubt, but the best have all had to start somewhere, and he could not have learned the tricks of the trade from anyone better over the last few years.

Pep Guardiola says he is ready, and you cannot get a more glowing endorsement than that. Youthful exuberance and the hunger to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Guardiola and Jose Mourinho could also be a huge plus point.

Whereas Ancelotti may have lost that hunger and drive, just like most great managers who have been around the clock. Napoli opted to replace him with younger Gennaro Gattuso after all.

Arteta could also be more in touch with the modern game and the modern player, not having been long retired himself.

There are pros and cons to both, but neither Everton nor Arsenal supporters should be disappointed if they are appointed in due course, as there are worse options out there.