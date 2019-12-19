Baines demonstrates he still has Everton role to play

Leighton Baines may have been forgiven for thinking his Everton career was over but, at the age of 35, he has recently reminded everyone of his talents.

The left-back has hardly featured for the Toffees this season and had only made the matchday squad four times, without coming on, in the Premier League under former boss Marco Silva before he was sacked.

However, he has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since Duncan Ferguson has been brought in to steady the Goodison ship and underlined his value to the side with a fine late equaliser in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

The Blues eventually went on to lose on penalties to Brendan Rodgers’ side – with Baines surprisingly guilty of missing from 12 yards – but the improvement since Silva’s exit and Ferguson’s subsequent overseeing of things has been marked.

And maybe some of that has been down to the reintroduction of the experienced Baines.

At 35, the former England international will not have come into the season expecting to be first-choice. Indeed, he only made five league starts last term with Lucas Digne being the usual selection at left-back.

However, there is sometimes no substitute for experience and Baines, who has amassed 414 senior appearances for Everton following his move from Wigan in 2007, is a player Ferguson obviously felt he could trust and someone who was needed in a squad seemingly lacking confidence and direction when he took charge.

Baines came on early in the first half in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United after Digne went off injured to add to a brief appearance in the previous game against Chelsea – the resounding and much-needed 3-1 home win in the immediate aftermath of Silva’s sacking. Ferguson obviously saw Baines’ involvement was needed and he’s gone on to show just why he remains a vital part of the squad with the rocket of an equaliser he pulled out of the bag on Wednesday night.

Digne’s injury is not thought to be too serious but Baines, who won 30 caps for England in a five-year spell between 2010 and 2015, may well be needed to start this weekend against Arsenal with soon-to-be-appointed boss Carlo Ancelotti likely to either watching on from the stands or waiting to walk through the door on Merseyside following the match.

The Italian coach will know all about the veteran full-back and he will likely be one of the first players he seeks to speak to in order to tap into his knowledge about what has gone wrong at Everton in recent years. Ancelotti will, like his predecessor Silva, probably favour Digne at left-back if the Frenchman is fit but he would do well to ensure Baines remains involved over what could be a difficult second half of the season.