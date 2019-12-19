Ferguson expects to oversee Gunners clash

Duncan Ferguson says he expects to be in charge of Everton on Saturday, despite reports claiming Carlo Ancelotti is close to being unveiled.

The Toffees are said to have all but sealed a deal for the Italian, who will replace Marco Silva in the Goodison Park hot seat, but it may not be done in time for him to be in the dugout against Arsenal this weekend.

Ferguson was speaking after a heart breaking defeat against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, but he does not expect it to be his last game in charge.

“I don’t know 100 per cent, I’ll talk to the owners and the directors,” he told reporters after the game. “I would think I’ll be in on Saturday because it’s such a quick turnaround. At the moment I’m preparing for Saturday. We’ve got a massive game and we’ve got to be ready.”

As for the game itself, Everton and Ferguson were denied a place in the semi-finals in the cruellest of fashions.

After James Maddison and Jonny Evans had put Leicester two up during a first half they dominated, Tom Davies pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go and a rocket from Leighton Baines in the 90th minute made it 2-2.

That sent interim boss Ferguson sprinting down the touchline to celebrate with a ball boy again, just as he had during his first match in charge against Chelsea.

Ferguson admitted he thought a shoot-out victory was “written in the stars”, especially when Jordan Pickford saved the opening penalty from Maddison, but Kasper Schmeichel responded by keeping out efforts from Cenk Tosun and, cruelly, Baines before Jamie Vardy netted the decisive kick.

Ferguson revealed there were “a lot of tears” in the changing room, and the Scot’s voice cracked on a couple of occasions during his press conference as he reflected on a missed opportunity.

“They’re obviously gutted in there,” he said. “There’s a lot of tears. I’m gutted for Seamus Coleman, Leighton Baines, guys like that.

“I thought it was going to be our night once Leighton smacks that one in the top corner, I thought it was written in the stars that we were going to come through. You get Jordan saving the first penalty, what a fantastic save, it just wasn’t to be unfortunately.”