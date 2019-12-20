Has Big Dunc got the managerial bug?

Everton

Having done sterling work as caretaker boss at Everton, has Duncan Ferguson started out on the path to big things in management?

The Toffees were swift in handing Ferguson the reins after the not-so-surprising sacking of Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

Since then, the Scot has overseen a shock win over Chelsea and a deserved point against Manchester United.

Ferguson almost took the Toffees to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup but they just fell short in a penalty shoot-out against Leicester City in midweek.

The former striker feels he has learned so much in his three games in charge and it could be the start of something special, as he looks destined to be the main man at a club for years to come.

“I think in the future I’ll look to go down that road (of management),” he said. “Of course I’ll continue my education. I’ve loved every moment of this.

“Obviously the first two results help and I’m proud of the second-half performance (against Leicester). I’m devastated for the fans not to get to the semi-finals.”

It looks like Carlo Ancelotti is the man who will be tasked with taking Everton forward, and the work Ferguson has done will have lifted spirits at Goodison Park and made life easier for the Italian.

Confidence will have been at a real low after the departure of Silva but Ferguson’s passion has seen the club’s fortunes turn around in rapid fashion.

It would be unfair to say passion alone is what has seen a change at Everton, as Ferguson has also shown tactical nous during his brief spell in the dugout.

The substitution of Moise Kean in the draw against Manchester United also showed the former Scotland international is not afraid to make tough decisions.

Ferguson gave Kean the hook, despite him bringing on the young Italian in the 70th minute of the encounter with the Red Devils.

That call sparked some controversy but the interim boss saw an issue on the field, making a change to prevent his side going behind.

It’s those tough calls that make managers and it certainly looks like Ferguson could have a bright future.

Saturday’s clash with Arsenal at Goodison Park might be his last as caretaker boss at Everton although it’s not the last you have seen of ‘Big Dunc’.