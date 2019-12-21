Everton unveil Ancelotti as new boss

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, with the Italian signing a four-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have been on the lookout for a new boss since the start of the month after deciding to sack Marco Silva following a poor start to the season, the club languishing in 17th at the time of the Portuguese’s exit.

David Moyes and Vitor Pereira were the initial bookmakers’ favourites to takeover at Goodison Park, while Mike Arteta, Eddie Howe and Rafael Benitez were also mentioned in connection with the position.

Ancelotti wasn’t initially an option for the Merseysiders but his firing by Napoli on December 10 opened the door for the club to approach the three-time Champions League winner.

The 60-year-old returns to England eight and a half years after being sacked as Chelsea boss, Ancelotti having completed a Premier League and FA Cup double during his time in charge of the west London outfit.

Since leaving Stamford Bridge, Ancelotti has managed Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and, most recently, Napoli.

He’s now looking forward to taking charge at Everton having been sold on the club by owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

Ancelotti said: “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies.

“That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.”

Excited to share the news that I am joining Everton FC. I am delighted to be back in the Premier League and to be part of this historic club. Thank you for your trust in me. #WelcomeMrAncelotti #EFC #COYB pic.twitter.com/13yhM5iHnK — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 21, 2019

The ex-AC Milan boss went on to praise the work done by interim boss Duncan Ferguson, believing he’s managed to unlock some of the potential of the team in his three games at the helm.

Ferguson will be in charge again on Saturday for the clash with Arsenal, with Ancelotti watching from the stands before his game in the dugout on Boxing Day when Burnley are the visitors to Goodison Park.

Everton have confirmed Ferguson will work as one of Ancelotti’s assistants with his son Davide joining the first-team coaching staff.