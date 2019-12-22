Ferguson looking forward to Ancelotti era

Everton

Duncan Ferguson said he cannot wait to begin work under Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian was appointed as the permanent Everton manager.

The Toffees announced on Saturday morning that Ancelotti had signed a four-and-a-half-year deal and the 60-year-old was in the stands to see his new club play out a drab 0-0 draw with Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti’s CV is a who’s who of Europe’s biggest clubs but he has taken on a very different challenge in trying first to haul Everton away from the bottom of the Premier League table and then re-establish them as a team that can challenge for a top-six place.

The final game of Ferguson’s temporary tenure was forgettable, but the Scot has re-energised the club over the last four matches, with his only defeat coming on penalties against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Ancelotti immediately confirmed he would be keeping Ferguson as part of his backroom staff, although his exact role remains to be decided.

“I think I said from day one that we wanted to bring in a world-class manager and we’ve got one, so I can’t wait to start working with him on Monday,” said Ferguson. “I have had a word with the boss, he looks happy with me, I’m still in a job and I’m sure he’ll spell out exactly what he wants from me on Monday.”

As for the game, Ferguson acknowledged it was a very scrappy contest, and admitted taking a point from it and keeping a clean sheet in the process, something they have not done for a while, were the positives.

Ferguson admitted they also struggled in the final third, but he will now hand over the reins to Ancelotti, who will be hoping to get the Toffees climbing the table sharpish.

Ancelotti’s first game in charge will be the Boxing Day showdown with Burnley at Goodison Park.