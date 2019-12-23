Ancelotti distances Everton from Ibrahimovic link

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says Zlatan Ibrahimovic is welcome at Goodison Park but insists he won't be joining in a playing capacity.

The Italian held his first press conference at Goodison Park on Monday morning ahead of taking charge of the Toffees for the first time when Burnley come to town on Boxing Day.

The 60-year-old has inherited a team struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League.

The club have spent £450million on new players since Farhad Moshiri bought a controlling stake in the club in 2016 but are still some way off competing for a top-six spot, which was the target before the season began.

Recent speculation has suggested Ancelotti would like the Iranian billionaire to put his hand in his pocket again to add to the squad in January, with a blockbuster move for free agent Ibrahimovic mooted.

The Swede called time on a two-year stint in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of the 2019 season and is on the lookout for a new challenge.

A return to AC Milan has been suggested and the head coach of the Italian giants, Stefano Pioli, has recently called on the 38-year-old to come back to the San Siro to help the struggling Rossoneri.

Ancelotti has previously worked with Ibrahimovic when in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, the duo combining to help the Parisians claim the French title in the 2012-13 season.

While the new Everton boss says he’s still in contact with the striker, he says he won’t be trying to add him to his playing staff at Goodison.

“He is a good friend of mine,” Ancelotti told a news conference. “I have trained a lot of fantastic players. I know he finishes his period in the United States, I don’t know what his idea is.

“I have to call him, maybe I call him. If he wants to come to Liverpool to enjoy he can come — but not to play!”

Ancelotti also went onto confirm that Duncan Ferguson, who has recently taken charge of first-team affair in an interim capacity, will work as one of his assistants after finalising his backroom staff.