Ancelotti needs to take realistic Toffees stance

Everton

Carlo Ancelotti’s first Everton press conference boasted the possibility Champions League football in the future but is that a realistic proposition?

Ancelotti, 60, is the man the Toffees have pinned their hopes on to bring back the good times to Goodison Park after successive managers have tried and failed to win silverware.

Joe Royle was the last Everton manager to get his hands on a trophy when he guided the side to FA Cup glory in 1995 while they have finished in the top four only once since the start of the Champions League.

That came under David Moyes in the 2004-2005 campaign but they failed to reach the group stage of Europe’s elite club competition when losing 4-2 on aggregate to Spanish side Villarreal in the third qualifying round.

It was hoped that Marco Silva would inject some life into proceedings but he was jettisoned after failing to inspire his players and the Merseysiders have gone for the tried and tested once again.

There is no doubt that Ancelotti’s CV makes impressive reading, with two Champions League wins while at the helm of Milan and another when in charge of Real Madrid.

While winning the competition with Everton might be a bit much even for the most optimistic Blues fans, a return to the competition is very much on the Italian’s agenda.

“The Champions League is the long-term goal and objective,” he told reporters. “Nothing is impossible in football.”

The veteran’s ambition is to be applauded, but it is open to question whether many of the club’s fans will actually believe that they can challenge the established teams for the top four.

Not only are there the usual suspects of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool to contend with, but Leicester City and Wolves are clubs very much on the up and looking to put a spanner in the works.

Everton will doubtless improve under the former Chelsea tactician but they need to make a huge leap to even stand a chance of featuring in Europe.

They will need not only new faces at Goodison Park but a different mindset from the one that sees them 15th in the top-flight standings and just four points above the dreaded relegation zone.

Duncan Ferguson has tried to get some passion back at the club during his brief stint in the dugout and now Ancelotti needs to stabilise matters and get everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.

That is a realistic aim and should be the focus, with any thoughts of the top four put on the backburner for now.