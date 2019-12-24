Ancelotti ready to entertain at Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has promised his team will play attractive football as he tries to improve their fortunes.

The former AC Milan coach was unveiled as Marco Silva’s replacement on Saturday, with the Italian signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Ancelotti helped Napoli qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League earlier this month, but he was still sacked after his team’s poor form in the Serie A.

He watched Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal from the stands at Goodison Park, but the 60-year-old has tipped his team to play European football in the years to come.

Ancelotti’s first game in charge comes against Burnley on Boxing Day and he is keen to tap into the club’s recent momentum.

Interim coach Duncan Ferguson, now one of Ancelotti’s assistants, helped the club enjoy a three-match unbeaten run and Ancelotti is confident the squad can entertain their passionate fanbase.

“We have to try to play attractive football, the supporters want to see offensive football,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“I would like to put in the team a good style of football. I don’t know if I’m able, but I will try.

“In just three days, you can’t do a lot, but I want to put some ideas forward of how I want to play in the first training (sessions) before the game.

“Of course, I don’t want to change a lot in three days as the team has showed good spirit We have to use this to try to win the game against Burnley, which is really important.”

Everton have won just one of their last five in all competitions, while opponents Burnley are looking for their third straight win in the top flight.

Newcastle United and Bournemouth have both been unable to get past the Clarets, but Ancelotti is ready to make his mark.