Ancelotti explains Everton improvement

Carlo Ancelotti says hard work was the key to Everton's 2-1 win at Newcastle after the Toffees made it two wins out of two with the Italian in charge.

The Blues deservedly saw off Newcastle on Saturday at St James’ Park, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin – who had also scored the winner against Burnley in Ancelotti’s first game on Boxing Day – on target twice.

The experienced coach has had the desired effect on the Merseysiders, who appeared to be heading for a relegation scrap under previous boss Marco Silva, and six points from six over Christmas has got everyone at the club smiling again.

Ancelotti has overseen two wins from two and his side are now up to 10th – seven points outside the top-four places, with a trip to third-placed Manchester City to come on New Year’s Day.

The former Napoli boss was naturally pleased with the outcome but also the level of the overall display, citing his players’ impressive work-rate as crucial to the victory.

He said afterwards: “I really enjoyed the result – and the performance. The players enjoy working hard. That was the key to victory today. Some parts were very good but we have to show more continuity and not lose control, as we did in the last 20 minutes of the first half.”

Calvert-Lewin put the visitors in front in the first half before Fabian Schar equalised, only for the frontman to get Everton’s match-winning second with 64 minutes on the clock.

The 22-year-old now has eight Premier League goals this season and is clearly benefiting from Ancelotti being in charge.

The new boss says he has plenty to work on as he continues to develop but thinks he has all the attributes to go to the very top.

The Italian added: “He’s a very good striker but he’s young and has to improve.

“He’s a humble guy. I think he’s going to be at the top in England and in Europe. He has all the quality to be a top striker.”