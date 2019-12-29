Ancelotti has full belief in Calvert-Lewin

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin can reach the top level of the game.

The 22-year-old striker scored both of Everton’s goals in their 2-1 win away at Newcastle on Saturday to make it two wins from two for Ancelotti since being appointed the long-term successor to Marco Silva.

It follows Ancelotti’s first match in charge where Calvert-Lewin was also the hero against Burnley in the 1-0 win on Boxing Day.

Calvert-Lewin has looked a player reborn under Ancelotti after being frequently criticized in the first half of the season.

The former Sheffield United forward has been accused of an inability to score in big numbers.

However, he already has three under Ancelotti’s guidance, compared to just five Premier League goals all season prior.

Everton have plenty of forward options in reserve if Calvert-Lewin’s form continued to underwhelm.

Back to back wins and a solid performance from the lads. Fans unbelievable all the way up there 💪🏽💙 2 more goals and the work doesn’t stop, it’s an honour to wear this number and long may it continue! #UTFT #DCL9 https://t.co/r1iTEhzLIU — DCL (@CalvertLewin14) December 28, 2019

Moise Kean has been earmarked as one to watch by Ancelotti, while Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse are also waiting in the wings.

However, Ancelotti appears to have a lot of faith in the England Under-21 forward and says he has the capability of going far in the game.

“He is a fantastic striker in my opinion – fantastic with the head, clever in the box, and sharp. But he’s young and for this reason, he has to improve. He is a humble guy and he doesn’t talk a lot,” the 60-year-old Italian told reporters.

“I think he is going to be at the top in England and in Europe. He has all the qualities to be a top striker.”

Calvert-Lewin joined Everton from Sheffield United in August 2016 for a fee of around £1.5million.

He has gone on to make 115 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring 27 goals.

He is already having his best goalscoring season at the club, having scored eight goals in 18 Premier League outings this season.

Everton are next in action on New Year’s Day when they face a difficult-looking trip to Manchester City.