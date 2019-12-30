Ancelotti’s real impact yet to be felt

Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has overseen two victories from two games since stepping into the Everton dugout but has he really had that much influence?

The Toffees seemed destined for a relegation dogfight when languishing around the bottom three of the Premier League standings, but the sacking of Marco Silva and the Italian’s arrival has heralded an upturn in fortunes.

While the 60-year-old was in the Goodison Park stands to watch the uninspiring goalless draw with Arsenal, he has been on the side of the pitch to orchestrate a 1-0 home triumph over Burnley and Saturday’s 2-1 success over Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

That means the Merseysiders are now in the relative comfort of 10th place in the table – seven points above the drop zone.

While there is still a long way to go, and much could happen between now and the end of the campaign, it does seem the club is trending in the right direction, while there is bound to be talk of European football next term.

Whether that is realistic only time will tell, but Ancelotti has already stated his aim is to take Everton into the Champions League.

The much-travelled tactician has bags of experience, having worked at clubs such as Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but he has had little time to change much around at his new employers.

The former Italy midfielder is not known as a manager who gets too technical with players on the training pitch, preferring to let his coaches work on that side of the game, but he is a good man-manager and an inspirational leader.

The sight of a man on the touchlines with three Champions League titles under his belt will surely inspire most players and that seems to have been the case over the past couple of games.

He has already stated that hard work is behind Everton’s resurgence and it may be the players had just not bought into Silva’s methods and were not giving their all.

The transfer window is about to open and that could be key to the rest of the campaign, with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez said to be Ancelotti’s main target in January.

The Colombia international seems surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu and it appears he may be available for a fee in the region of £40million.

Ancelotti may not have had too much influence on the pitch so far, but if he can use his many contacts to bring in class players, there is no reason why the upward curve will not continue.