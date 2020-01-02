Bernard absence explained by Ancelotti

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed injury was the reason for the absence of tricky wideman Bernard at the Etihad Stadium on New Year's Day.

The Brazilian forward was down on the teamsheet to start at the home of champions Manchester City but was nowhere to be seen when Everton ran out on the pitch, with his place being taken by Tom Davies.

It turns out Bernard was injured in the pre-match warm-up after clashing with team-mate Yerry Mina towards the end of their routine.

He has picked up an injury to his left knee, and although he tried to run it off before the game, he could not and was replaced by Davies.

Bernard will undergo further tests on the problem at Finch Farm on Thursday, and although they hope is it is not a serious injury, the club will not know until the results come back.

“I don’t know, but I think it is not too serious, but we are going to check.” Ancelotti said.

“He had the contact with Yerry Mina in the warm-up and was not able to play. He had a lot of pain and so we changed. I hope he can recover quickly.”

The new manager was quick to point out the injury did not really disrupted his game-plan, with the Italian losing his first game in charge since taking over last month when they went down 2-1 at City, but the scoreline was slightly flattering to his side after the Toffees were outplayed for most of the match.

Ancelotti said: “We lost more quality in front but Thomas played on the left and defensively he works for the team, he could do better in passing forward, but it didn’t change the plan, honestly. It was unlucky, we were unlucky.”