Ancelotti out to embrace Anfield atmosphere

Everton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he will welcome the pressure of facing Liverpool at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Italian could not have been handed a tougher fixture in the competition he won as Chelsea boss back in 2010, facing the Premier League’s runaway leaders, Everton’s local rivals and a team the Toffees have not beaten away from home in 20 years.

But, although the odds will be firmly against his men advancing, Ancelotti is relishing the fixture and is looking forward to testing himself against the Reds.

“To have pressure is good,” he said on the club website. “To have pressure, in my opinion, is energy. It is like gasoline for the car. The fact we play a fantastic team, it is the FA Cup, there is the possibility to have a dream to win the FA Cup it is a big challenge for us. It is also a big motivation.”

Ancelotti is expecting a good spectacle at Anfield as his squad look to get revenge for last month’s 5-2 defeat in the Premier League and claim their first win across Stanley Park since 1999.

He added: “There will be a fantastic atmosphere. It will be my first time in this derby. I am excited. I know how it is important for both sets of supporters. It is exciting to be part of this spectacular game and spectacular atmosphere.”

Ancelotti is the only manager to have beaten Jurgen Klopp this season outside of the Community Shield, with his Napoli side winning 2-0 in the Champions League in September before taking a point from the reverse fixture at Anfield in November.

“It gives me confidence, the fact I did well against Liverpool,” he said. I hope that will be the same on Sunday.”

The experienced coach enjoyed a strong start after taking the Everton job last month as the replacement for Marco Silva, recording wins over Newcastle and Burnley before suffering defeat at Manchester City on New Year’s Day.