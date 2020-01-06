Fuming Ancelotti ready to turn to transfer market

Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has suggested he needs to turn to the transfer market following a poor performance against Liverpool.

The Italian broke his usual habit by speaking to the players immediately after the game about a performance which was “not good enough”.

The Toffees winless run at Anfield extending back to 1999 was extended after Liverpool 18-year-old Curtis Jones scored a brilliant winner in the 1-0 FA Cup third round victory.

If Everton were ever going to end their drought this was a game for them to do it as Jurgen Klopp made nine changes, and included two debutants with a third playing 81 minutes after injury to James Milner.

However, the visitors, whose own virtually full-strength starting XI cost in the region of £222m, squandered four good opportunities in the first half and never recovered from not taking any of them.

Ancelotti has now suffered back-to-back defeats after winning his first two matches in charge having taken over from caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson on Boxing Day, and was far from happy with what he saw.

It was suggested to Ancelotti that the players had a mental block when it came to games at Anfield, such is their record at the ground, and that they had missed their best chance to win there with Liverpool fielding an under-strength team.

“The line-up of Liverpool didn’t affect our idea. It was to play a good game. We knew Liverpool would put fresh players in and the intensity could be high,” he said.

“The defeat arrived because we were not able to keep a high intensity in the second (half). We lost energy and confidence.”

After a performance which former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher described as the worst derby display at Anfield in 35 years the situation Ancelotti has inherited was laid bare to him and it is something he hopes to address in the transfer window.

“We are going to speak all together and find a solution to try to improve the team,” he added.