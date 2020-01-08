Four players who could be on the move this month

The transfer window has been open for a week and although there have been no major deals as yet, speculation is starting to hot up.

A number of big names continue to dominate the gossip columns, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Gareth Bale and Christian Eriksen very much the talk of the town.

However, there are a number of other sizeable transfers that have the potential to go through before the end of the month. And it looks like being an interesting one.

Olivier Giroud – The Chelsea striker remains out of favour at Stamford Bridge but very much in-demand elsewhere. He is out of contract at the end of the season so will not be a big deal as far as a transfer fee is concerned, but he will not come cheap with wages and a signing on fee.

Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Everton appear to be the biggest admirers but the latest reports claim that Chelsea are looking to include him as part of a swap deal for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Nathan Ake – The Bournemouth central defender has been a revelation on the south coast since signing from Chelsea and the Cherries have done well to keep hold this long.

Chelsea are said to be in the box seat to take him back as they had a buy-back clause of £40million inserted in the original sale.

Bournemouth value him at more and would be looking at least £50million if Manchester City or Tottenham stepped up their interest by making a bid.

Is out injured with a hamstring injury, but that is unlikely to deter interest clubs.

Cenk Tosun – The Turkey international has had a torrid time with Everton and will be hoping to finally get away from Goodison Park in this transfer window.

Could not get a look in under former boss Marco Silva and things will not improve under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, who is after a new striker.

Tosun is up for grabs and Crystal Palace are among the clubs said to be showing an interest.

Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace refused to sell during the summer, which did not go down well with the winger, who has finally settled down again and is in good form.

Just in time for the window opening again. Chelsea are said to be very keen, but just like Arsenal in the last window, could be put off by the £80million valuation.