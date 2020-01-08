Who is set for the chop at Ancelotti’s Everton?

Having spent nearly three weeks as Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti looks ready to offload any deadwood, but which players are in danger of getting the axe?

Ancelotti’s Everton chopping list:

1) Gylfi Sigurdsson

Iceland international Sigurdsson arrived at Goodison Park from Swansea City in August 2017 and enjoyed a fantastic season last term, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists from 38 Premier League appearances.

However, the 30-year-old has found life tricky during the current campaign and Ancelotti has not been impressed with what he has seen from the midfielder since taking charge at Goodison Park on December 21.

Sigurdsson, who will be crucial for his country in March’s Euro 2020 play-offs, still has two-and-a-half years left on his current contract but it is claimed the new boss is eager to show him the exit door, either in January or the summer.

2) Theo Walcott

Unfortunately, Walcott’s career has been slowly going downhill over the past few years and his switch to Everton in January 2018 has failed to reignite his ailing fortunes.

The 30-year-old, who has 18 months left to run on his contract, is yet to open his league account this season while he has only registered one assist, leaving huge doubts around his future on Merseyside.

Ancelotti is ready to pull the trigger on the forward and free up some space in his squad, and on the wage bill, for new arrivals.

3) Cenk Tosun

Turkey international Tosun has endured a miserable time since arriving from Besiktas in January 2018 and he has only played five times in the league this season, with his last start coming in the 2-0 home defeat to Norwich on November 23.

It won’t be too long until the 28-year-old heads for the exit and if the move doesn’t happen in January, then a summer switch is almost a certainty.

4) Michael Keane

Of Ancelotti’s four games in charge, England international Keane has only played in one of those and that is worrying for the defender, who has been dropped to the bench even though the Toffees are playing with three centre-backs.

Right-back Seamus Coleman has been deployed at the heart of defence and that appears to suggest Keane does not have the backing of the manager, who may look to offload him over the next couple of transfer windows.

5) Oumar Niasse

Senegal international Niasse has been a bit-part player since joining Everton in 2016. As he a result, he has had two loan spells away from the club, having been at Hull City for the second half of the 2017/18 campaign and then Cardiff for the remainder of the 18/19 season.

The 29-year-old has not been included in any of Ancelotti’s matchday squads so far and his time on Merseyside looks like it will be coming to an end very soon.

6) Cuco Martina

Another player that has been out in the wilderness for Everton is Martina, who has not played for the Toffees since his debut 2017/18 campaign.

The defender has had loan spells with Stoke City and Feyenoord and is expected to leave when his contract expires in the summer.