Carlo Ancelotti wants team to win the fans trust

Carlo Ancelotti has told his Everton players to win back the trust of the fans with their performances when they face Brighton on Saturday.

Last Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to a youthful Liverpool side at Anfield led to an angry response from the stands, with a handful of supporters turning up at the club’s training ground on Monday seeking to confront the players.

Sunday’s 1-0 loss was a second straight defeat for Ancelotti, denting the momentum he generated with wins in his first two games in charge, but he is looking to get that back at Goodison Park on Saturday against Brighton.

“I understand the frustrations of the supporters, this is normal when we lose a derby,” Ancelotti said.

The new manager is hoping for a good atmosphere in the home clash with Brighton but he knows his players have to earn the fans backing and he will be firing them up to do just that.

“Against Burnley the atmosphere was fantastic and I hope we can keep this atmosphere by playing a good game, showing good spirit and intensity and good quality of football,” he added.

Everton’s director of football, Marcel Brands, spoke to those supporters who turned up at Finch Farm on Monday to listen to their concerns, and Ancelotti – no stranger to such protests after years spent in his native Italy – said he would be happy to do the same.

“It’s normal,” he said. “I can speak with them if they want, I have absolutely no problem.”

However, Ancelotti did draw the line at the response of midfielder Fabian Delph, who got involved in a heated argument with one fan on social media.

“I spoke with him, we spoke, me and the club, we spoke and said it was a mistake,” Ancelotti added.

Ancelotti will go into Saturday’s game without the services of Cenk Tosun after allowing the striker to join Crystal Palace on loan, but indicated there was nothing imminent in terms of new players arriving at the club – dismissing reports he was looking to replace England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.