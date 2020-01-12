Ancelotti hails Everton response after Seagulls win

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has saluted his players for getting back to winning ways and says the three points against Brighton was the most important thing

It has been a tough week for the Italian and all concerned with the club following the Merseyside derby embarrassment against Liverpool’s second string in the FA Cup third round, but they responded well with a 1-0 win against the Seagulls.

Richarlison’s 38th-minute goal settled the match and came as a welcome relief for Ancelotti, who picked up his first victory in three matches.

The performance was far from perfect and the victory margin narrow, but the former Napoli boss was happy with the overall outcome.

“The most important part of the day was the result,” he said. “The performance for 60 minutes was good. We were a bit slow at the beginning to build up from the back but after that we were in the game, we could have scored a second one, but naturally at the end when we are only 1-0 up we had more difficulty controlling the game.

“But everything was OK, we defended well, suffering a little bit but absolutely normal.”

In the wake of the derby defeat Everton have endured a difficult week, with a small group of fans turning up at the training ground in an attempt to vent their frustrations at the players.

Instead they were met by director of football Marcel Brands, while Fabian Delph became embroiled in an argument on social media which led to the midfielder being booed when he came off the bench in the second half.

Back to matters on the pitch and Ancelotti wants to change the mindset so that players are on the front foot from the off, and wants them to act first rather than have to react to situations or going behind.