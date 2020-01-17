West Ham United v Everton team news

Everton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed defender Yerry Mina is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash away at West Ham United.

The Colombia international, who was dropped for last weekend’s narrow win over Brighton, has not trained all week after sustaining a knock and could be forced to sit out the action once again.

Speaking ahead of the game Ancelotti revealed Mina has a problem and will be assessed in the lead-up before a decision on whether he will be available is made.

There was better news on Alex Iwobi, who has not played since being forced off against former club Arsenal on December 21 with a hamstring injury.

Ancelotti has revealed the clash against the Hammers will come too soon for the young forward but he should be back training with the first team next week with a view to returning the match-day squad.

However, the Toffees boss is being more cautious with Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has not played since the second match of the season because of a thigh injury which required surgery.

“He is doing individual sessions, he is starting to train. I hope that soon he can train with the team,” the Italian said of the £25million summer signing.

“We have to be patient with him. He is improving fast, but the problem was a big problem, so we have to be careful with him.”

For the Hammers, goalkeeper Darren Randolph is set to go straight into the string line-up after making a £4million move from Middlesbrough.

David Moyes will have to make a late fitness check on Arthur Masuaka following a knee injury, while Felipe Anderson is a doubt with a rib problem. Robert Snodgrass could come in to replace the latter if he fails to make it.

Michail Antonio has a hamstring issue and will definitely sit out the clash.