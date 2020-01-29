Inter not willing to budge on valuation of Everton target

Inter Milan have told Everton to meet their 20million euros valuation for midfielder Matias Vecino or move on to other targets.

Everton were expected to be busy this month in Carlo Ancelotti’s first transfer window as manager but they have failed to strengthen.

Defender Jarrod Branthwaite is the only new arrival for the Merseyside outfit but he is set to link up with the Under-23s after completing a move from Carlisle.

The Toffees have been linked with a host of potential targets and Inter midfielder Vecino is understood to be high on their list.

The 28-year-old has started 10 Serie A games this season, scoring once, and is not regarded as an integral part of the squad by boss Antonio Conte.

Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella are Conte’s preferred options, while Borja Valero has offered cover.

Inter are happy to part ways with the Uruguay international this month as they look to balance the books after another hectic transfer window.

They have signed Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses and Ashley Young to further bolster the ranks as they attempt to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title.

Everton were alerted to Vecino’s availability through Ancelotti’s contacts in Italy and it is understood the two clubs have been in negotiations.

However, Everton are only willing to fork out 14million euros and that fee falls well short of Inter’s asking price of 20million euros.

Reports in Italy claim that Inter are not prepared to sell for below their valuation and will hold on to the South American unless Everton return with improved terms before Friday’s deadline.

A holding midfielder does not seem to be a position Everton would be desperate to reinforce and therefore a resumption of talks is unlikely.

Andre Gomes’ return to training this week suggests that a return to first-team action is in sight, while Morgan Schneiderlin, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph are all capable of playing in that role.