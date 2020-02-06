Everton defender Mina heaps praise on ‘approachable’ Ancelotti

Yerry Mina says Carlo Ancelotti is not only a “top manager” but also a “good friend” to the Everton players.

Ancelotti started the season as manager of Serie A outfit Napoli but was sacked in December.

The Italian joined Everton less than two weeks after his Patenopei dismissal as a replacement for the axed Marco Silva and he guided the Blues to a 1-0 win over Burnley in his first match in charge on Boxing Day.

The Goodison Park club were in the relegation zone when Silva was sacked but had jumped up to 15th under interim boss Duncan Ferguson by the time Ancelotti stepped in.

Everton have managed 14 points from a possible 21 under the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach to move up to ninth place, and Mina believes they can improve further.

The Merseysiders are now within touching distance of the European places, with Everton four points behind Tottenham in fifth, and Mina feels they can achieve their goals this season.

The Colombia international says Ancelotti has been key to Everton’s resurgence and he says his personable approach to player management is paying off as the squad are united behind the boss.

“Carlo Ancelotti is a top manager and coach and a good friend. He is with the players all the time and always smiling,” he told the club website.

“This is special because if you have any issues, you can tell Carlo. It is important that you can express yourself. Carlo is approachable and you can speak with him in his office to find solutions for anything. This is important not only for me, but for all the players. We are a good team and a family.”

Everton entertain Crystal Palace this weekend and have a chance to close the gap on Spurs to one point if they win, with Tottenham not in action until February 16 as the latest round of Premier League games has been staggered over two weekends.