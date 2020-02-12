Ancelotti open to extending stay at Everton

Everton

Share







Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has big plans for the club and has indicated he could be tempted into staying beyond his current deal.

Ancelotti’s impact at Everton has been undeniable since his appointment as Marco Silva’s successor on December 21.

The Italian has taken the Toffees from relegation candidates to European challengers in less than two months.

Everton have suffered just one league defeat in Ancelotti’s eight games at the helm and the players appear to have a new-found confidence.

With 12 games still left to play, Everton sit seventh and are just five points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

They face a season-defining run of fixtures after the winter break with Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool to play in their next four outings.

Indeed, they are in control of their own fate with Leicester, Tottenham, Wolves and Sheffield United, who are all in the mix, still to play.

The three-time Champions League-winning manager spoke of a desire to take Everton into Europe upon his arrival at Goodison Park, however, few expected him to do that in his first season.

Everton fans would likely accept a slower process but if they continue to perform to their current standards, a berth in the Champions League or the Europa League looks extremely likely.

Ancelotti has big plans for the club and has even hinted he could stay on beyond his initial deal to see the project through.

“I signed a four-and-a-half-year deal… and after that, if there is a possibility to continue, I would like to stay more. The ambition and idea is to stay longer,” Ancelotti told Everton’s official website.

“The plan is quite clear. First of all, the Club is going to build a new stadium, which is really important. The Club has big ambitions to be competitive in the Premier League and in Europe. We are working for this.”