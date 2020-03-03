Holgate agrees new five-year Everton deal

Everton

Everton defender Mason Holgate has quashed specualtion regarding his future by signing a new deal until the summer of 2025.

Holgate came through the ranks at Barnsley before signing for the Toffees in August 2015 and making his competitive debut against Tottenham at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 23-year-old’s versatility has seen him feature at right-back, right-wing-back and even in central midfield for Everton and his inability to hold down a regular spot saw him loaned out to West Brom last January.

However, having returned to Goodison Park in the summer, he has established himself at centre-half, forming a solid partnership alongside Yerry Mina following Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival in December.

Ancelotti’s arrival has prompted an improved period of results, allaying relegation fears with a run of just two defeats in 10 Premier League games.

A late push for a European finish is being mooted and the club look to be going places under two-time Champions League winner Ancelotti.

Holgate himself has been linked with an exit, with Manchester City reportedly keen due to the inconsistency of fellow Barnsley alumni and former Toffee John Stones.

The defender is heading nowhere, committing to the club by signing a new long-term contract through until 2025.

💪 | “I want to win football games, not be someone’s friend who I am playing against.” Fighting for the badge – and his teammates. 💙 — Everton (@Everton) March 3, 2020

Holgate says he has been encouraged by the steps he has taken both on and off the field on Merseyside and believes he is in the perfect place to realise his ambitions.

“This is my fifth year at Everton and my development as a person and a player in that period has been massive,” Holgate told evertontv. “We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things.

“I want to win things – and winning some silverware is where I see us. It is definitely a positive time to be here and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go.”