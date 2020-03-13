Everton go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears

Everton

Everton confirm the first-team squad and coaching staff are "undertaking a period of self-isolation" due to concerns over coronavirus.

The Premier League has been hit hard by the coronavirus over the past few days and Everton are the latest club to announce they to take precautions.

Arsenal confirmed on Thursday night that manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for Covid-19, while Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has also return a positive result for the virus.

Saturday’s Premier League meeting between Brighton and Arsenal has subsequently been postponed, however, Chelsea and Aston Villa are yet to make any announcement on their fixture at Villa Park.

The Premier League announced on Thursday, shortly after the news concerning Arteta emerged, that they would be convening an emergency meeting to discuss the plan going forward.

It’s expected that they will postpone the next two rounds of fixtures and consider return to domestic action after the international break at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Everton have released a statement on Friday stating the first-team squad and coaching staff have gone into self-isolation following medical advice.

The statement read: “The step has been taken after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The Club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff.”

Everton are currently scheduled to take on Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park on Monday, although it looks highly unlikely that clash will take place.

“Everton will continue to adhere to UK Government and Public Health guidelines with regards to the closure of its facilities and wellbeing of staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning,” the statement added. “Further updates will be provided in due course, including guidance relating to forthcoming fixtures.”

To keep up to date with all the latest news concerning coronavirus, keep an eye on our live blog.