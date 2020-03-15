Ancelotti keen to sign Lille star for Everton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly targeted Lille centre-back Gabriel as the man he wants to build his defence around.

Ancelotti is still waiting to make his first signing for the club since replacing Marco Silva earlier in the season, and it looks like being a busy summer for the Italian.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan coach will be hoping to make a number of additions when the transfer window eventually opens and a left-footed central defender is on his wanted list.

Ancelotti needs someone to compliment the right-footed pair of Michael Keane and Yerry Mina and believes Gabriel is just the player to do it if he can strike a deal with Lille.

The 22-year-old has had an impressive season in Ligue 1 and Everton would face strong competition for his services if they did pursue a deal.

Premier League rivals Leicester City are also said to be in the hunt, and depending on what happens between now and the end of the season, could have the edge on Everton.

There is the possibility of Leicester City being able to offer him Champions League football, and considering he has tasted that already with Lille, it could be a must for Gabriel.

Everton on the other hand are 12th in the Premier League and look unlikely to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

Everton have made giant strides since Ancelotti took over as head coach but there are still issues at the back and Ancelotti is well aware that he needs to resolve them if further progress is to be made.

Recruiting Gabriel could be the first step, hence the Italian’s willingness to fork out in the region of £30million to get him on board.

Gabriel has also spoken of a desire to play in the Premier League and he could get his chance in the near future.