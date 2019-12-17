Rodgers braced for tough Toffees test

Leicester City

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is refusing to underestimate Everton ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.

The last-eight clash is shaping up to be an interesting affair after the Toffees’ recent upturn in results under interim boss Duncan Ferguson.

A couple of weeks ago, many would have struggled to make a case for Everton, despite earning a home draw, but they appear to have turned a corner since Marco Silva was sacked on December 5.

Ferguson has stopped the rot, for the time being at least, by earning a 3-1 win at home to Chelsea and 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Everton are set for another stern test on Wednesday as they battle it out with Leicester for a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Leicester are playing some eye-catching football under Rodgers and they head to Goodison Park off the back of a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Saturday’s draw with Norwich halted a nine-match winning streak and Rodgers will be keen for them to get back on the winning train against the Toffees.

However, with all things considered, Rodgers knows they will have to work hard to find a way past a hungry Merseyside outfit.

“I think it’s going to be a tough game for us,” Rodgers told LCFC TV. “I think we recognised that it was going to be a tough place for us to go in the draw.

Leicester haven’t made it to the last-four of the League Cup since they went on to lift the trophy in 1999-2000, having been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in each of the last two seasons.

Rodgers is desperate to finally get the Foxes past the last-eight as he looks to win his first piece of major silverware in England.

He added: “In the last couple of years, the team has just fell short at the quarter-final stage, so we’re looking to make the semi and go there and be ready to work for it.”