Rodgers pleased with ‘deserved’ Foxes progress

Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers felt Leicester "deserved" their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup despite needing penalties to overcome Everton on Wednesday.

Leicester looked to be on their way to a comfortable quarter-final victory at Goodison Park thanks to first-half goals from James Maddison and Jonny Evans, with the Foxes also having other chances to extend their lead.

However, Everton have found a new resilience under interim manager Duncan Ferguson of late and they fought their way back into the game thanks to a Tom Davies strike before a long-range 90th-minute thunderbolt from Leighton Baines took the game to the lottery of penalties.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel proved the hero for Leicester during the shootout, as he saved efforts from Cenk Tosun and Baines to help the Foxes to a 4-2 victory on penalties.

Rodgers was certainly in no doubt that Leicester were the team that deserved to progress and he reserved special praise for penalty hero Schmeichel after the match.

“I thought we were much the better team. First half we had good control of the game, scored two very good goals and maybe could have had more,” Rodgers told reporters.

“We felt we were the better team but we needed to show it on the penalties and in fairness they took the penalties really well and Kasper obviously made the saves. I felt we deserved to get through. It’s brilliant for the players.”

It is the first time Leicester have made it through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup since they last won the trophy in the year 2000 and their reward will be a two-legged tie against Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The first leg of that showdown will be at the King Power in early January, with the reverse match at Villa Park coming three weeks later.

The winner of the tie will go on to face either Manchester City or Manchester United in the Wembley final on March 1.