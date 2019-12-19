Who has their name on the Carabao Cup?

Leicester City

The semi-finals of the Carabao Cup are set and the race for the first piece of silverware of the season looks to be wide open.

The draw was made after the conclusion of Wednesday night’s quarter-finals and as Oxford and Colchester failed to produce an upset, the make-up of the last four is an all Premier League affair.

Manchester United and Manchester City will go head-to-head over two legs in one, while the other is an all-Midlands affair with Leicester City set to take on Aston Villa.

Villa and Leicester are likely to be the happier of the four sides and will fancy their chances of getting through to the final, where they would be just 90 minutes away from a trophy.

Manchester City have dominated the competition, winning it four out of the last six seasons, including the last two, and are the bookies favourites to make it three on the bounce.

“They kept great composure, great focus and then eventually got over the line.” ✔️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 19, 2019

Pep Guardiola’s men have had a relatively easy passage through to this stage, and have managed to do it while playing what has effectively been a second string side.

That will need to change against United with plenty of local rivalry at stake and it will be interesting to see what side Guardiola puts out. They will be going all out to win the tournament no doubt and if you had to put your house on one of the four, it would be City.

United are rejuvenated in recent weeks and Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly be wanting his first trophy as manager of the club he represented as a player and won much silverware with.

The Norwegian will be putting a strong side out and after their recent morale-boosting win over City in the Premier League will give them real belief that they could do it again over the two legs.

Leicester continue to be the surprise package of the season, and the noises coming from the Foxes camp before the campaign got underway suggested a push for a trophy was on the agenda.

They are combining that with a push for the Premier League title, as they remain in second place, albeit 10 points behind Liverpool.

This could be the best chance to win a trophy and Brendan Rodgers will be going all out to do it. The same could be said of Villa, who may be struggling in the league, but have a place in the final within their grasp.

Dean Smith’s men will be the underdogs but cannot be underestimated and have a chance of going all the way.