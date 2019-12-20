Rodgers hopes Premier League do mid-season break “properly” next time

Leicester City

Share







Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers isn't impressed by the Premier League's piecemeal approach to scheduling a long-awaited winter break for clubs this season.

Rodgers knows all about how a mid-season break should work from his time in Scotland at Celtic.

And, as he attempts to bring silverware to the King Power Stadium in his first full season in charge of the Foxes, he can’t help but feel that the powers that be have missed an opportunity for real, meaningful change.

“It’s not really,” he said of the planned break in the schedule for clubs in February 2020. “I think they pretend that it’s a break.

“In Scotland, they give you three weeks. The players are then refreshed.”

Rodgers does not expect his players to return from their week off with any long-term benefits and suggested two aspects of the plans go against the principle anyway.

“If you’re in the fourth round of the cup, and you have a replay, you have to play in the break anyway,” he added.

https://twitter.com/JPW_NBCSports/status/1208012623909916673?s=20

“We have to play on the Friday night, which is incredible really.”

Leicester are due to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Friday, February 14 – so their free weekend will be the one before – when only eight of the 20 Premier League teams are in action.

Rodgers thinks the Premier League “probably want the initial idea of having it”, but a random week off pales into insignificance when set against the four-week Bundesliga break or fortnights that clubs get given off in Spain and Italy.

The idea behind the break was to help the England team when it came to summer tournaments, but money talks in the Premier League and the loss of revenue that any longer stoppage would cause appears to have watered down the plans.

Rodgers hopes that next season the authorities implement it properly and his previous experience north of the border could help Leicester be one of the clubs that gain the most from its introduction.

It will be interesting to see what clubs do with their free weekend this year with most likely to head out to sunnier climes for warm-weather training camps.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been the most fortunate with the TV scheduling as they won’t play for 16 days from February 1 to 17 – unless they have to replay their fourth-round cup tie.

However, United will have a Europa League last-32 first-leg tie against Club Brugge to play three days after their trip to Stamford Bridge, increasing the likelihood that they will play a friendly match to keep their players primed during the domestic stoppage.