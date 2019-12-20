Title race still on – Rodgers

Leicester City

Share







Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says it is too early to be crowning Liverpool Premier League champions despite their healthy lead.

Rodgers has done a fantastic job with Leicester this season, guiding the 2015/16 Premier League champions to second in the standings while Wednesday’s penalty shootout victory over Everton secured them an EFL Cup semi-final tie against Aston Villa.

The Foxes have scored 40 goals in the league, the third-highest tally in the division, while they have the meanest defence having conceded just 11 times.

However, despite these impressive statistics, the East Midlands outfit are still 10 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have only dropped two points in the league this season and are the heavy favourites to win their first-ever PL crown.

Leicester return to action on Saturday when they make the trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on third-placed Manchester City, who are four points behind the Foxes and look very unlikely to win a third straight title.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will take some beating if they are to give up one of the biggest leads in top flight history but Rodgers, who guided Celtic to the ‘treble-treble’ before leaving for the King Power Stadium, insists the race is not over yet.

“We’re not even at the halfway point [of the season]. There is still so much football to play,” he said. “It is still so early. You have just got to approach each game, be really focused and look to bring the best quality game that you can.”

Former England international Jamie Vardy has 28 Premier League goals in 2019, five more than any other player, and he will be confident of adding to his tally on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has his best goals-per-game ratio of any Leicester manager and punters may decide to use their free bet on the striker firing the Foxes to glory.