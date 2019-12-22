Evans vows to learn from City defeat

Leicester defender Jonny Evans is convinced his side will take a lot from their 3-1 loss against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Foxes lost in the Premier League for just the third time this season after being comfortably outplayed by Pep Guardiola’s men.

Despite taking the lead through Jamie Vardy’s 17th Premier League goal of the season, Brendan Rodgers’ side were hauled back before half time.

Former Leicester hero and title winner Riyad Mahrez equalised before Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty after Ricardo Pereira had tripped Raheem Sterling.

Gabriel Jesus made sure of the three points for City with a neat finish in the second half as Leicester’s woes against the so-called big six continue.

They had been beaten away to Manchester United and Liverpool already this season before travelling to the Etihad and the gap between Leicester and Manchester City has now closed to one point with the former still retaining second place.

It marked Leicester’s first defeat in 12 matches though Northern Ireland international Evans insists his side can take something away from Saturday’s game.

“I think it’s something you’ve got to learn from. We’ll go and analyse it and see where we can improve. The manager spoke at half-time about being braver on the ball and showing a bit more personality,” he told the club’s official website.

“Liverpool’s going to be a different game. The three games we’ve spoken about have all been away from home, hopefully Liverpool at home will be a different story.”

The Foxes are still on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since their spectacular title triumph in 2016.

They remain 11 points ahead of fifth-place Sheffield United at the halfway stage of the season.

Following the Liverpool game on Boxing Day, they face an away trip to West Ham on December 28 before hosting Newcastle at home on New Year’s Day.

Leicester also have a Carabao Cup semi-final against Aston Villa to look forward to in January, after they defeated Everton in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.