Rodgers expecting Leicester to bounce back

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers believes his team have what it takes to beat Liverpool on Boxing Day.

The two teams will meet at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening, with Leicester trying to cut the deficit between themselves and the league leaders.

Liverpool’s advantage is currently 10 points after Leicester lost 3-1 to Manchester City on Saturday night. Striker Jamie Vardy scored his 17th goal of the season, but Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus responded for the home side.

A win for the Foxes would give them hope that they can win their second Premier League title.

Saturday’s defeat was their first since Liverpool beat them 2-1 in October and the Reds come into the game on the back of their Club World Cup success.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Flamengo in Qatar on Saturday, but they were forced into extra-time and tiredness could be an issue on Thursday night.

After their defeat to Liverpool earlier this season, Leicester won their next eight matches, and Rodgers has called for his players to follow that up this week.

He told reporters: “We have a fantastic resilience and we’ve shown that in a number of months but when you lose a game it’s always difficult.

“It’s my job as the leader to ensure it doesn’t get the players too down. We’re a humble group, we want to be better, and we understand part of that development is you are going to lose games.

“That’ll happen, it’s a case of reflecting on it. We’re thinking about bringing a performance to the game which can get us three points.”

Rodgers revealed at the weekend that he plans to rest Vardy, and he may be dropped for the trip to West Ham United on Saturday. Leicester then face Newcastle United before taking on Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup.