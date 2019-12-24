Vardy adamant Leicester are worthy of league position

Leicester City

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy says his side are good value for their second place in the Premier League table.

The Foxes have enjoyed a brilliant season so far as they already look like certainties to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers has established a fast, attacking brand of football and the Foxes have picked up 39 points from 18 games to be Liverpool’s closest title challengers at this stage of the season.

However, they were defeated comfortably on Saturday away at Manchester City 3-1 in what was their third loss of the season so far.

Vardy gave the Foxes the advantage in the first half but a goal from former Leicester hero Riyad Mahrez as well as a penalty from Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead going into half time.

Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory in the second half meaning City are now just one point behind Leicester.

That result came a week after the Foxes failed to beat Norwich at the King Power following a 1-1 draw.

The tough run continues when they host top-of-the-table and unbeaten Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, who arrive into the game on the back of winning the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ahead of the game, Vardy told reporters that Leicester deserve their league position and can still hurt the big teams.

“I think we were pretty confident in our ability, but we knew that we had to show that game by game,” said the Premier League’s 17-goal top scorer. “I think at the minute we’re where we deserve to be.

“We just have to go into it the same as any other game. Like I said, we know we’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of ability and we know that we can hurt teams when we’re playing at our best.”

Following the Liverpool clash, Leicester go away to West Ham two days later before hosting Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.

Harvey Barnes’ fitness will be assessed after suffering an ankle injury in the City defeat.