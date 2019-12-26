Rodgers ready to upset Reds

Brendan Rodgers believes the Premier League remains Liverpool's ultimate dream as the Leicester boss plots to end their unbeaten run on Boxing Day.

The Reds are chasing their first title for 30 years and are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

They won the Club World Cup on Saturday, beating Flamengo 1-0 in Qatar, having claimed their sixth European Cup in June.

Rodgers guided Liverpool to second in 2014 but they are without a league title since 1990 and he feels winning the Premier League is his former club’s main goal.

“I think at Liverpool when you haven’t won it in the Premier League era then that is one that is always the one that is missing,” he said. “They have won the Champions League a few times now in the last decade of time but haven’t won the league in that period of time.

“Of course that is a big draw. It is a sign of consistency and a sign you are the best team over 38 games. If you have won the league then you are rightly the best team. That is the accolade all the top teams want to achieve.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side are close to going a year unbeaten in the Premier League having lost just once since January.

Their last defeat came on January 3, losing 2-1 at Manchester City, but with the Foxes their closest Premier League challenges – despite the 10-point gap – Rodgers wants to end Liverpool’s run.

Rodgers says the run will have to come to an end at some point and there is no reason why his side cannot be the one to do it.

The Foxes boss is not too concerned with the fact they are playing Liverpool, and says the main aim is to get another three points to take them past the 40-point mark.