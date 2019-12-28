PSG eye Foxes star

Leicester City

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Manchester United in being linked with a move for Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira.

Pereira has been one of the stars of the Foxes side this season, playing every minute of their 19 Premier League games and scoring a couple of goals from right-back.

It is at the other end of the pitch that he also shines, with Brendan Rodgers’ side conceding only 18 top-flight goals this term – four of them in a Boxing Day mauling at home to Liverpool.

United recently signed youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace but reports suggest manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more cover in that area of the pitch.

However, PSG might be set to put a spanner in the works for the Red Devils, with rumours the Ligue 1 giants are also eyeing the 26-year-old ace.

Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira flirts with PSG: "You can never know what the future holds. They're a great club. As well, I've played in France. I know the club and the league. It is the biggest club in France… but for the moment there is nothing." https://t.co/J3flSG5kup — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 26, 2019

It is open to question how much game-time the Portugal international would enjoy at either of those clubs if he did make a move but, according to Le 10 Sport, Leicester have no intention of selling him in the new year.

Gone are the days when the East Midlanders could be bullied into letting their best stars go, as they are serious players in England’s top division and have every chance of playing Champions League football in 2020-21.

The Parisians would undoubtedly be able to offer Pereira Champions League football every year and currently sit seven points clear at the summit of the French top-flight table, with a game in hand over second-placed Marseille.