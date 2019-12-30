Rodgers ready to dip into the transfer market

Leicester City

Share







Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he will look to improve his squad in the January transfer window with "affordable and available" signings.

The Foxes chief has helped his team into the top two in the Premier League after a fabulous first half of the campaign.

Leicester have picked up 42 points from their first 20 matches after they recovered from back-to-back defeats by beating West Ham United on Saturday.

Shots 🎯

Possession ⚽️

Touches ✨#WhuLei in numbers 🔢 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 29, 2019

Rodgers’ side remain Liverpool’s closest challengers in the Premier League but they are 13 points behind the Reds after losing 3-1 to Manchester City and 4-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With Leicester on course to finish in the top four, Rodgers could be excused for sticking with his current squad. However, the former Celtic coach believes they need to make minor changes.

“Over time we want to develop, there is no doubt about that. We want to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool, we know we need extra quality and different profiles of players,” he told reporters.

“It’s step by step, we are not a club that can go out and spend £80-90m on a player, the club does not work that way.

“The players have to be affordable and available. That’s something the club will look after, they are very, very good in terms of that recruitment side. If the club can get them in, I’m sure they will.”

Leicester paid £40million to sign Youri Tielemans from Monaco and £30million on Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez in the summer.

Dennis Praet, James Justin and Callum Hulme completed the club’s spending, while they also lost Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

Rodgers will be keen to prepare his squad for European football, with Leicester looking to improve on their run in 2017. The Foxes reached the Champions League quarter-finals before eventually losing out to Atletico Madrid over two legs.