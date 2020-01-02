Choudhury urges Leicester to kick on

Hamza Choudhury is hoping Leicester can build some "momentum" after earning a second successive win on New Year’s Day.

Leicester stumbled over the festive period, losing back-to-back games against Manchester City and Liverpool, but they recovered to see off West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium on December 28.

They then kicked off 2020 in style, with another win on the road, as they eased to a 3-0 triumph at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Choudhury’s strike, which rounded off the scoring, was the pick of the bunch, with James Maddison and Ayoze Perez also registering.

The victory keeps Leicester in second, 10 points shy of leaders Liverpool, as they look to secure a Champions League berth.

Some had started to question Leicester’s ability to sustain their strong start to the season after failing to perform against City and Liverpool, but they have responded perfectly to silence the doubters.

Academy product Choudhury admits it was crucial for Leicester to “bounce back” and hopes they can continue building “momentum” during the second half of the campaign.

Choudhury told Leicester’s official website: “After I think the spell we had, on the back of two tough results against two very good sides, it was important for us to bounce back when the games are against the teams that are below us.

“I think it’s so important for us to start building that momentum again and get that winning feeling back.”

Leicester’s hectic schedule isn’t set to ease up anytime soon and rotation will be key for Brendan Rodgers in the early stages of this year.

Championship outfit Wigan are next up for the Foxes in an FA Cup third-round tie at King Power Stadium.

They follow that up with a League Cup semi-final, first-leg clash at home to Aston Villa next Wednesday before finally getting back into top-flight action against resurgent Southampton on January 11.