Rodgers delighted with Leicester’s response

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says he can now trust all of his squad to deliver after his team finished the gruelling Christmas fixture list.

The Foxes remain second in the Premier League table, even though they lost to both Manchester City and Liverpool.

A 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium and a 4-0 defeat to the Reds all but ended their title hopes, but Leicester managed to respond after Boxing Day.

Rodgers’ men travelled to the London Stadium to face West Ham United, and they came away with a 2-1 win despite playing without star striker Jamie Vardy.

Vardy also missed the 3-0 win over Newcastle United on New Year’s Day due to the arrival of his newborn baby, but Rodgers is now confident his squad can compete at the highest level.

Nine of the players who played against Liverpool were rested against West Ham, while only six returned against Newcastle.

When asked about the state of his squad, Rodgers told reporters: “It’s very, very difficult, to play like we were on a Thursday at 8 pm and if our game is based around intensity and physicality, and then we play on a Saturday less than 48 hours later.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that you’re not going to be able to have that input physically into the game, so you have to make the changes.

“But I trust the squad. I see them work every day, I see how hard they work, how professional they are and know that we could make that change, so I made the changes.

“The players have been brilliant over this holiday period.”

Rodgers is set to make more changes when they welcome Wigan Athletic on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup, but the former Celtic boss will be hoping to progress as they look for their first trophy since he joined them in February 2019.