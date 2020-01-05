Foxes duo pick up injuries in Cup win

Leicester are sweating on the fitness of Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic after they picked up injuries in the win over Wigan on Saturday.

The Foxes booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 home win over the Championship side, but it came at a cost as both players picked up injuries.

Morgan pulled up in the first half, while Benkovic, on his full debut, went off midway through the second half.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers said: “Wes looks like a groin and Filip has a pain in his knee and had to come off, so he will have a scan.”

If the injuries are serious, Leicester would be left with just two first-choice centre-backs in Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans and it could force Rodgers to think about bringing in another defender in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Rodgers was pleased to get through but not happy with his side’s performance against Wigan.

With a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa on the horizon in four day’s time, Rodgers made 10 changes from the New Year’s Day win at Newcastle.

Only left-back Ben Chilwell kept his place, but it made little difference to the result as an own goal by Latics debutant Tom Pearce and a Harvey Barnes strike had Leicester firmly in control at half time – and that is how is stayed.

Rodgers said: “We got the result but it wasn’t really the performance we wanted. We didn’t play well, we have to play much better than that.

“For us to get through, it was very important for us. Some players came in, which was great. But we weren’t good enough on the ball. We weren’t good enough in our control of the game, especially in midfield, and we have to be cleaner.”

Rodgers will now be hoping for better when they face Villa looking to take a step closer to the Carabao Cup final.