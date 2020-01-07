Rodgers issues Maddison vow

Leicester City

Share







Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says there is no chance James Maddison will leave the club in January.

Midfield playmaker Maddison joined the Foxes in a reported £20million deal from Norwich in the summer of 2018 on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old has gone on to establish himself as a key man for Leicester and earned his first senior England cap earlier this year.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop for the former Coventry man but Rodgers says Maddison won’t be sold in the winter window, and neither will any of Leicester’s other star performers.

“James is a very talented player, a wonderful player, and he will be here in January and beyond,” Rodgers said.

“There’s lots of speculation around lots of our players, which is great, because they’re talents and it means they and the team are doing very well.

“There’s no pressure to sell here and there’s no need for us to sell. Nobody will leave here in January that’s for sure – we want to add to the squad if we can.”

Maddison is tied down to Leicester until the summer of 2023 and Rodgers confirmed the club are actively seeking to reach an agreement to extend his stay further.

The Foxes boss added: “James and his representatives are speaking with the club, which is great. These things take time.

“In the meantime, his level hasn’t dropped, he’s keeping his focus on the game, he’s playing his football to a really high level. He’s been brilliant.”

Maddison has managed 20 appearances in the Premier League this season and has six goals and three assists to his name.

The Foxes star made his England debut in the 7-0 win over Montenegro in November and could be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for next summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.