Soyuncu hopes Burnley scalp can be springboard for winning run

Leicester City
James Maddison

Defender Caglar Soyuncu hopes Leicester can beat Burnley on Sunday to begin a similar run of positive results to the last time they met.

The Foxes took care of the Clarets 2-1 at King Power Stadium on October 19 thanks to goals by Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans to start a club-record eight consecutive Premier League wins.

That sequence ended when the East Midlanders were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City on December 14 and things have not gone so well since then.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have lost three of their past five top-flight games although two of those were against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Disappointingly for Leicester fans, they went down 2-1 at home to Southampton last time out.

That result means the 2015-16 Premier League champions have slipped to third in the table, with City now leading the race to catch runaway leaders Liverpool.

More importantly, the men in blue are still nine points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification although Soyuncu is taking nothing for granted.

“I’d say it’s too early to speak,” he told the club’s website when asked about qualifying for Europe’s top club competition. “There are still 15 or 16 weeks to go.”

Rodgers has been quick to rule out fatigue as the reason behind a dip in results but there is no question they could do with a solid display and maximum return at Turf Moor this weekend.

Their success over Sean Dyche’s team three months ago was the catalyst for a run of success that included scoring 25 goals and conceding only three, and Soyuncu would love a repeat dose over the next few weeks.

“We had started with a win against Burnley and we won quite a few games,” he added. “Let’s hope that we win our next game against Burnley again and we can kickstart the league again.”

Caglar Soyuncu

    Football Wishlist for 2020

Every year we have our football wish list. What will make gameplay better, and how do we combat key issues in the sport? You…

