Leicester shouldn't need to concede to play well – Chilwell

Leicester City

Full-back Ben Chilwell has urged Leicester to be more proactive and less reactive after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Chilwell, 23, scored the Foxes’ second goal after Harvey Barnes had equalised following Antonio Rudiger’s 46th-minute header, which gave the visitors the lead.

Rudiger returned to bag his second for Frank Lampard’s side with 19 minutes left on the watch and the result leaves the East Midlanders third in the top-flight table, two points behind Manchester City and eight clear of fourth-placed Chelsea.

They look certainties to finish in the top four and return to the Champions League after making the quarter-finals in the 2016-17 campaign.

It has been a superb season to date for Brendan Rodgers’ side, who have won 15 and drawn four of their league games, but Chilwell feels they should try to avoid having to respond to adversity by hitting the ground running in every match.

“All season we’ve showed that if we’ve gone a goal down it’s given us the push, but we can’t let going a goal down to give us that push to then play well,” he told the club’s official website. “It should be from the off, coming out in the second half, shutting up and getting the first goal.”

Leicester and the other top-flight sides will now enjoy a mini winter break to recharge their batteries, with the battle for second spot recommencing when Rodgers takes his men to Molineux to face Wolves on Friday, February 14.

A home clash with Pep Guardiola’s City follows eight days later before a trip to Carrow Road to go up against basement side Norwich City.

With Leicester knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Aston Villa at the semi-final stage, they can now focus on the league and the FA Cup, with the visit of either Coventry City or Birmingham City pencilled in for Tuesday, March 3 in round five.