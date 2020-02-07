Leicester, West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal – Where next for Lallana?

Leicester City

With four Premier League clubs circling for Adam Lallana's signature, where would the Liverpool midfielder be best off going in the summer transfer window?

England international Lallana’s contract with the Reds expires at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and it looks unlikely that he will be handed an extension by the Merseyside outfit.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injury over the past couple of years but, when fit, he is still a fantastic player and could do a job for one of the top sides in the Premier League.

With Leicester, West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal all believed to be interested in snapping up the midfielder on a free transfer, which of the four clubs would be the best fit for the former Southampton ace?

Leicester

The Foxes appear to be the most likely destination for Lallana as Brendan Rodgers looks to be reunited with the Englishman. The Leicester chief bought the midfielder for £25million in 2014 from Southampton when he was in charge of the Reds and he is keen to get a deal sorted.

With Champions League football expected to be on offer at the King Power Stadium, and a potential title challenge if the squad can be strengthened, it would be hard for Lallana to turn down the chance to move to the East Midlands.

Arsenal

Although Arsenal are struggling to finish in the top four this season, meaning no Champions League football will be on offer, Mikel Arteta is set for a squad overhaul in the summer and Lallana could be the first of many through the door.

The type of football the Gunners play suits the Englishman and the fact he would cost nothing, bar his wages, represents fantastic value for money for a club that don’t usually like to spend huge amounts in a single window.

Tottenham

A move to Spurs could be of interest to Lallana and there is a feeling he would have a good chance of picking up some silverware with former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who is eager to bring in more numbers this summer, now at the helm.

The Portuguese is a serial winner and the Liverpool midfielder is the kind of player that fits the manager’s mould, a hard-working individual who has that ability to pick out a pass – something Tottenham are lacking right now.

West Ham

It would be a massive surprise to see West Ham persuade Lallana to make the switch to the London Stadium, as it feels the Hammers are regressing in what has been a disappointing season to date.

With David Moyes back at the helm for the second time after the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini, the east London outfit are not assured of Premier League safety and it would take a hefty wage packet to land the midfielder.